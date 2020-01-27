‘Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend’ Set To Air Tonight On ABC And ESPN

ABC News and ESPN will present a primetime special tonight on the life and legacy of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan will host the program along with ESPN Reporter Tom Rinaldi.

The hour-long special will feature reporting on the latest details surrounding the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of all on board, including Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others this morning in Calabasas, California. The special will also include interviews with basketball players and people that knew Bryant.

Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend airs Sunday, January 26 at 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and ESPN.

Fox News also offered extensive coverage on Bryant’s death throughout the day and evening.

Co-anchored by Arthel Neville and Eric Shawn, the cable news network’s coverage included contributions provided by correspondent Christina Coleman and Jonathan Hunt in Los Angeles and Fox News contributor and sportscaster Jim Gray in New York.