Kobe Bryant Remembered: ESPN Showing His Last Game, SoCal Radio Stations Hold Moment Of Silence

Kobe Bryant presents the decade award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 31 Jul 2016 Image ID: 9063141bd Featured in: 2016 Teen Choice Awards - Show, Inglewood, USA Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Media outlets across the nation are revising their programming schedules to honor Kobe Bryant, after the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

ESPN is re-airing the basketball icon’s final NBA game tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The historic game took place on April 13, 2016, at the Staples Center against the Utah Jazz and Bryant scored 60 points. ESPN’s previously scheduled Big Monday matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma State will move to ESPN2.

Meanwhile, Southern California radio stations went silent at noon today in honor of Bryant. The synchronized tribute was organized by the Southern California Broadcasters Association, which asked its members to take time out to remember the five-time NBA champion.

Los Angeles hip-hop station Power 106 FM offered a series of on-air tributes, then immediately after the moment of silence played “I’ll Be Missing You,” Puff Daddy’s remake of the single from The Police.

In addition to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, pilot Ara Zobayan died in the crash, along with Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife Keri Altobelli; their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, CA; Payton Chester, a basketball teammate of Gianna Bryant’s; and her mother, Sarah Chester. There were no survivors.

