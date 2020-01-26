The shocking death of NBA all-time great Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash this morning is lighting up social media. Bryant was a polarizing figure in his life, but even his opponents felt compelled to honor his talents and the drive that made him an icon.

Crowds are already gathering at Staples Center, the home court of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team Bryant played 20 years for before retiring. The arena is hosting the Grammy Awards tonight, which means the scene could become chaotic as those arrivals begin.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued the following statement:

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief.”

We’ll add to the reactions as more roll in. The messages so far:

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant…a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

Kobe is G. Will always be remembered @kobebryant A Sad day. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 26, 2020

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe! My thoughts and prayers are wirh your family. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

“Nobody hates the good ones, they only hate the great ones” – @kobebryant RIP 🙌🏼 Unbelievable — Jordan Belfort (@wolfofwallst) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. I cannot believe I just typed those words. Just impossible to comprehend. He was becoming as big a force in his second career as he was on the court. God bless his wife and children. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2020

I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4zs4zcjcfe — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 26, 2020

Everyone at our show is so saddened & shocked over the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was a father, husband, author, incredible athlete & one of the kindest guests we’ve had on our show. Please keep his family in your thoughts & remember to cherish the ones you love every single day pic.twitter.com/841PYJlvtq — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 26, 2020

Absolutely heart wrenching @kobebryant – there will never be another like him – the world has lost a legend – God bless his family, friends and @Lakers teammates. My prayers go out to all who perished along side him and their families and friends as well. #heartbreaking — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) January 26, 2020

WOW! Kobe. Such A Shock. My Condolences To His Wife And Children. Very, very sad. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/4UM6Vap8Dc — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 26, 2020