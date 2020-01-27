Lakers-Clippers Game At Staples Postponed After Kobe Bryant Tragedy

Kobe Bryant's jerseys are shown inside the Staples Center during the Grammy Awards.

The NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for Tuesday night at Staples Center has been postponed in the wake of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The NBA said in a statement today: “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

Crowds gathered Sunday at Staples Center in downtown L.A., the arena shared by the Lakers, Clippers, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, were among nine people killed in the crash of the private helicopter in the hills above Las Virgenes Road near Willow Lane Road. Also confirmed dead are the pilot, Ara Zobayan; Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife Keri Altobelli; their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, CA; Payton Chester, a basketball teammate of Gianna Bryant’s; and her mother, Sarah Chester.

There were no survivors.

