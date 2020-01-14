UTA-Backed Klutch Sports Group To Tackle Football With Revolution Agency Buy

Klutch Sports Group, the Rich Paul-founded sports agency in which UTA acquired a significant stake over the summer, has made its first big deal. It has acquired Revolution Sports Agency, one of football’s leading rep agencies, a move that will expand its focus into that sport to compliment a powerhouse basketball business that includes repping NBA stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, John Wall and Ben Simmons.

No terms of the deal were disclosed, but Revolution founder and CEO Damarius Bilbo will lead Klutch Sport Group’s football division and report to Paul, who is Klutch’s CEO and Head of UTA Sports. That division was founded when UTA brought Klutch into the fold in July.

Revolution features a roster of NFL clients including Jarvis Landry, Xavien Howard, Melvin Gordon, Alvin Kamara, Jordan Jenkins, T.J. Jones, Danny Johnson, Ty Montgomery, Ian Thomas, Justin Bethel, Xavier Woods, Hakeem Butler, Duke Dawson, Rasul Douglas, Chuma Edoga and Michael Pierce. It recently closed a deal for Cleveland’s Landry, making him the third-highest paid active NFL wide receiver.

Klutch had recently expanded its football roster to include 2020 draft players.

UTA’s stake in Klutch gives the latter’s clients access to the agency’s network of entertainment, media and business opportunities.