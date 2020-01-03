‘Killing Eve’: BBC America Renews Acclaimed Assassin Drama For Fourth Season

Killing Eve has been renewed by BBC America for a fourth season — months before season three has dropped.

The acclaimed drama, made by British producer Sid Gentle Films, will run into 2021, with Sandra Oh’s Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle continuing to play their deadly game of cat and mouse.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle added: “It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team.”

Season three of Killing Eve will premiere in the spring, with Suzanne Heathcote taking over from Emerald Fennell as the lead writer. Phoebe Waller-Bridge penned the first season, and a new female scribe will take charge of season four.

Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Heathcote and Oh executive produced season three. The show is financed and distributed by Endeavor Content.

British actress Comer won a BAFTA and an Emmy last year for her performance as Villanelle, while Oh took home a Golden Globe for playing Polastri. The drama airs on BBC streaming service iPlayer in the UK, where it was the most-watched series of 2019 with 40.4M requests.