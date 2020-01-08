‘Kidding’ Duo Dave Holstein & Roberto Benabib Ink First-Look Deal With Showtime

Kidding executive producers Dave Holstein and Roberto Benabib are expanding their relationship with Showtime, signing a first-look deal with the premium cable network. The pact will cover all projects they create and develop across platforms. Holstein currently serves as showrunner and executive producer of Showtime’s Kidding, and Benabib also executive produces.

“Dave and Roberto have boundless imaginations, and the marvelous ability to translate those visions into entertaining series that stir up deep feelings for TV viewers,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, in announcing the deal. “They never fail to surprise, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have first dibs on the next wonderful worlds and characters that they create.”

Holstein created, executive produces and has written multiple episodes of Kidding, starring Jim Carrey in his Golden Globe nominated performance as the iconic children’s television host, Jeff Pickles. Holstein’s previous writing and producing credits include the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here and Weeds, for which he received a Writers Guild nomination, as well as The Brink and Raising Hope.

Benabib is creator and showrunner of the upcoming series 68 Whiskey from CBS TV Studios for Paramount Network. In addition to Kidding, Benabib has served as executive producer on Weeds and The Brink. His writing and producing credits also include Ally McBeal.

The duo also soon will be launching a new production company, R&D Analytics, which they say will be focused on developing new voice-driven television projects in all four quadrants.

The upcoming second season picks up moments after season one’s cliffhanger. With his beloved Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff Pickles must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world, only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career. Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris and Justin Kirk also star.

Kidding is executive produced by Carrey, Holstein, Michel Gondry, Michael Aguilar, Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente. Season 2 premieres Sunday, February 9 at 10 and 10:30 PM on Showtime.