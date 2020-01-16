Kevin Hart Inks Multi-Year Deal With Peacock For Laugh Out Loud Network

Peacock is getting into business with Kevin Hart. NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service has signed a multi-year deal with Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network, which includes an equity investment in the company, a first-look deal with LOL, and the distribution of LOL’s catalog on the service. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Laugh Out Loud will produce a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special, an original interview series, Hart to Heart hosted by the comedian, along with a series of short-form content exclusively for Peacock.

Hart’s deal was announced Thursday as part of Comcast’s investor presentation to officially unveil the upcoming streaming service.

“In partnering with Peacock through my Laugh Out Loud network, we’re able to bring our comedy in color proposition to an even broader audience,” says Hart. “Their investment in Laugh Out Loud takes us to the next level, furthering our mission to build the biggest comedy company in the world by amplifying diverse, hilarious comedic voices. So thankful and appreciative for the opportunity.”

The deal with Peacock follows Hart’s recent pilot order at NBC for Night School, based on the hit 2018 Universal movie in which Hart starred and produced. Hart is executive producing the pilot, which also hails from Marlon co-creator Christopher Moynihan, producer Will Packer and director Malcolm D. Lee. Starring Hart and Tiffany Haddish, Night School was released in September 2018 and grossed over $103 million worldwide.

Hart also is executive producing a Laugh Out Loud comedy series that will premiere this summer on Bounce. A co-production with Lionsgate TV, the 10-episode series, hosted by comedian Jasmin “Jazzy” Brown, will feature a curated collection of the award-winning content from Hart’s LOL digital service.

Peacock will launch April 15 to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and nationally on July 15.