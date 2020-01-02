Kevin Feige: Marvel’s First Transgender Character On The Way “Very Soon”

Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige says the Disney-owned superhero factory will introduce its first transgender big-screen character and it will be in one of the feature films that has already begin filming.

During a New York Film Academy Q&A event on Wednesday an audience member asked Hollywood’s most prolific hitmaker if a transgender character would ever take flight in a Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure.

“Yes, absolutely yes,” Feige responded. “And very soon. In a movie we’re shooting right now.” That could mean a film as soon as Black Widow this May or as far off as the first Black Panther sequel in May 2022.

Black Widow (May 1) in now post-production but Marvel has a history of major last-moment additions, such as the post-credits “shawarma” scene, which was added to the first Avengers film after the film’s red-carpet world premiere).

Marvel Studios projects now shooting include The Eternals (with Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington, due in theaters Nov. 6) and three projects lined up for next year:: Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021 release), Scott Derrikson’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2021), and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love & Thunder (November 2021).

Gender and sexuality are already expected to be entrenched themes in Thor: Love and Thunder (2021), the fourth film in the cosmic franchise rooted in Norse mythology and the 1960s comic books by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Feige has said the film will present Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding the hammer of Thor as well as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie stepping forward with Marvel’s first openly queer relationship. The fan-favorite Valkyrie has been portrayed as bisexual in the pages of Marvel comic books and Thompson teased fans at last summer’s Comic-Con International in San Diego with a reference to royal romance.

“As new king, she needs to find her queen,” Thompson told Hall H fans in July. “That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

A month later, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Feige told Disney fans that The Eternals would also arrive on screen with queer representation within its cosmic tale. Feige was tight-lipped on specifics but said its a male character and a father. “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” Feige told fans.