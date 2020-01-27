Kelli Goss & Elizabeth Alderfer To Co-Star In ‘United States Of Al’ CBS Comedy Pilot From Chuck Lorre

EXCLUSIVE: Kelli Goss (The Ranch) and Elizabeth Alderfer (Disjointed) are set as series regulars opposite Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young and Dean Norris in The United States Of Al, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from The Big Bang Theory co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre, fellow Big Bang executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, TV personality and scholar of religious studies Reza Aslan and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Goetsch and Ferrari, The United States of Al is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka Al (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Goss will play Vanessa, Riley’s (Parker Young) soon-to-be ex-wife and the fiercely protective mother of their young daughter. She tries her best to co-parent with her undependable ex, despite her frustration with his hard-partying, adrenaline-junkie lifestyle.

Alderfer will portray Lizzie, Riley’s arty younger sister who lives at home and works for her father, Art (Dean Norris). She’s adrift since the loss of her fiancé, killed in the line of duty. Lizzie copes by throwing herself into booze and Burning Man, which makes her both an ally for her brother, an enabler for his more self-destructive tendencies, and like no woman Al ever met in Afghanistan.

Lorre and WBTV previously cast Alderfer as a series regular in Disjointed, the multi-camera comedy series Lorre co-created and executive produced for Netflix.

Goetsch and Ferrari executive produce United States of Al with Lorre, Aslan and Mahyad Tousi for Warner Bros. Television and Lorre’s studio-based Chuck Lorre Productions.

Goss was most recently seen as Heather on Netflix’s The Ranch. She’s repped by Ryan Olson, Management 360, Jackoway Austen Tyerman

Alderfer’s series credits also include A.P. Bio, The Passage, Orange is the New Black and The Good Wife. Alderfer is repped by Gersh and Door 24.