Keira Knightley Attached To Marv Films & Trudie Styler Festive Movie

Keira Knightley is attached to star in an untitled Brit movie about how the British spend Christmas, we have confirmed.

Details are being kept under wraps on the project, which hails from producers Trudie Styler and Matthew Vaughn.

Casting is underway for the role of Knightley’s husband in the film. The couple’s screen son will be played by Jojo Rabbit child star Roman Griffin Davis. The project will mark the feature directorial debut of Camille Griffin (Griffin Davis’s mother) who has also scripted.

According to sources the film will focus on an extended family having a Christmas dinner in a country setting. Shoot is due to get underway in coming months. The Daily Mail first reported the news.