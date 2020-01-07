‘Katy Keene’ Gets 13-Script Order Ahead Of Premiere On the CW

In advance of Katy Keene‘s series premiere next month, the CW has ordered 13 additional scripts of the Riverdale spinoff headlined by Lucy Hale.

The script order joins early renewals for next season of all 13 of the CW’s current scripted series that are not ending this season: All American, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In The Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico and Supergirl.

The additional script order is a strong vote of confidence to Katy Keene. With its pedigree — being spinoff from the CW’s hit drama Riverdale based on the Archie Comics characters, coming from A-list creative auspices, Greg Berlanti and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and toplined by a CW star, Hale — a Season 2 renewal for Katy Keene was considered likely.

As a midseason entry, its second season order would be for 13 episodes. With a potential writers strike on the horizon, having 13 scripts completed before a possible WGA work stoppage, would allow the drama to go into production as scheduled. An early renewal for the CW’s 13 current series — some of which have not launched their previously ordered seasons yet — also would allow for them to get finished scripts in the pipeline ahead of time.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together. Cast also includes Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde, Katherine LaNasa and Zane Holtz.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Berlanti, Aguirre-Sacasa, Grassi, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater executive produce.

Katy Keene premieres February 6 at 8 PM on the CW.