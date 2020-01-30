Katharine McPhee & Eddie Cibrian Star In ‘Country Comfort’ Nanny Comedy Series Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given 10-episode series order to Country Comfort, a multi-camera comedy series starring actress-singer Katharine McPhee (Waitress on Broadway, The House Bunny) and Eddie Cibrian (Take Two, Rosewood). The series was created by former The Nanny executive producer Caryn Lucas.

In Country Comfort, when her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

(L-R) Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre Netflix

Ricardo Hurtado (Malibu Rescue), Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico (Here Today, Crown Vic) and Griffin McIntyre play the children.

Despite plot similarities to The Nanny and Lucas’ background as one of the of the key writer-producers on the CBS sitcom starring Fran Drescher for most of its run, Country Comfort is not a reboot of that show or associated to it in anyway. The general premise of a single father and a nanny helping him raise his kids has been around for a long time, employed on screen numerous times, from The Sound of Music to Mary Poppins Returns.

Lucas serves as executive producer and showrunner. Kelly Park (Family Reunion, Alexa & Katie) is directing.

American Idol alumna McPhee starred on the CBS drama series Scorpion, which aired for four seasons, and in the Broadway musical Waitress. She is repped by WME and MGMT Entertainment.

Cibrian recently starred in the ABC series Take Two and was previously seen in Fox’s Rosewood. He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Lucas also co-wrote the hit movie Mss Congeniality staring Sandra Bullock.