Kaplan/Perrone Promotes Manager Josh Goldenberg To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment has promoted manager Josh Goldenberg to partner. Goldenberg has been with the firm for eight years, repping writers and directors in film, TV and theater. He joined after spending seven years as a film executive.

Goldenberg’s list includes showrunners Marja-Lewis Ryan (L Word) and Michael MacLennan (Tiny Pretty Things) and screenwriters Chris Bremner (Bad Boys 3), Brad Caleb Kane (Tokyo Vice), April Prosser (Plus One), and Oscar winners Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz (BlacKkKlansman). He also works with filmmakers Mark Raso (Kodachrome) and Erica Watson (L Word) and playwrights including Rajiv Joseph (Little America).

He began his career as an executive for Mike Karz and then a VP for Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher, before Kaplan and Perrone called him with the idea of management.

“Josh started working with us with no clients, a supply closet for an office, and a desk from Ikea he had to assemble on his first day,” said the partners in a statement. “Since that time he has built an incredible business and proven himself to be a fierce advocate for the artists he represents. His entrepreneurial approach and integrity are a perfect fit at Kaplan/Perrone, and we look forward to working with him for many years to come.”

Said Goldenberg: “I love what I do. Every day I get to advocate for the best creators I know, and I’m incredibly excited to now help lead our team as we continue to build our company.”