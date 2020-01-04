This Week In Music: Justin Bieber Is Back, Coachella Sells Out, Guns ‘N Roses Music Leaks

The traditional music industry Christmas and pre-New Year’s lull is over, and the business is gearing up for a year that promises continued growth creatively and financially.

New Music from Justin Bieber and a promise of more ahead from The Strokes are already out there, and there’s undoubtedly more on the way as the biz has an early Grammys this year to help get things off on the right foot.

This week in music:

COACHELLA FEVER: The 2020 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is now in its 20th year, and the announcement of its lineup spurred a first weekend sellout. The second weekend pre-sales start on Monday. Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are the major headliners, with YouTube expected to return as the streaming partner for a 10th year. One highlight: composer Danny Elfman will fill the film music slot that was so successful last year with Hans Zimmer.

NEW YEAR’S FALLOUT: Post Malone fell but then rose up during his performance, and Alanis Morissette was bleeped on her signature song, “You Oughta Know.” Unexpected rain fell in New York, making things difficult for the hosts of the various network shows.

JUSTIN BIEBER IS BACK: It’s been four years since Justin Bieber’s last solo album, but now we have a comeback single, which dropped on Friday. “Yummy” is an ode to his wife, Hailey Bieber,and features production from collaborators Poo Bear, Kid Culture and Sasha Sitora.

GUNS ‘N STORAGE: Approximately 97 unreleased Guns ‘n Roses songs have hit the internet. The works were claimed from a storage unit auction by Rick Dunsford, who denies leaking them. UMG owns the copyrights on the material and has rattled the litigation sword against him. The storage unit was apparently auctioned off by former Guns A&R man Tom Zutaut and bought by Dunsford, who bought the unit for $15,000.

STREAMING IS KING: What a difference a decade makes. The streaming word of Spotify, Apple and others now is the predominant way music is consumed by fans, accounting for 80 percent of the US music market, according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America. In 2010, streaming was just seven percent of the market. In the intervening years, subscriptions to streaming services went from 1.5 million to 61 million, per the RIAA. Interesting factoid: physical sales were 52 percent of the market in 2010, with digital sales 38 percent. Now both are down to nine percent market share.