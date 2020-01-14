Julie Strain Update: Actress Is Not Dead, Film Company Now Says

Julie Strain is not dead. Collaborator Malibu Bay Films yesterday reported that the prolific B-movie actress had died aged 57. The company now says that they were mistaken.

“The information we received from a trusted source of the community on the status of [Malibu Bay Films] icon #julie strain was found to be FALSE!” the film company posted on Instagram. “We deeply apologize for needlessly upsetting anyone.”

Family members have also taken to social media to deny Strain’s death.

Strain has struggled in recent years with degenerative dementia and lingering effects of a major head trauma suffered in her early 20s during a bad equestrian mishap. A former high school athlete in Pleasant Valley, Ca., the native of nearby Concord endured the difficult road to recovery and then began a career as a model and actress. Despite the medical factors, Strain handled much of her own stunt work over the years while carving out a career that would surpass 100 film credits.

Those credits include direct-to-video films and B-movies with vivid titles such as Delta Delta Die!, Babewatch Biker Babes, Havasu Heat, Bikini Squad, Lingerie Kickboxer, The Bare Wench Project 2: Scared Topless, Sex Court: The Movie, Bikini Hotel, Love Bites, Battle Queen 2020, Sorceress II: The Temptress , Vampire Child, and Blonde Heaven.

The B-movie star has also portrayed small roles in major Hollywood studio fare such as Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (she portrayed a dominatrix), Beverly Hills Cop III (as “Annihilator Girl”), and Double Impact (as a student).

Strain’s curvy figure made her a favorite as a model for illustrators and her likeness became well-known to readers of Heavy Metal magazine, the venerable sci-fi glossy that for years was best known for its deep-space cheesecake covers. Strain was married for a time to Heavy Metal’s editor-in-chief, Kevin Eastman, who is best known as the co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.