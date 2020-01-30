Julie Delpy Dramedy Series From Canal Plus Picked Up By Netflix

Oscar-nominated Julie Delpy is venturing into television with a dramedy series, tentatively titled On The Verge. Delpy is writing, executive producing and starring in the L.A.-set ensemble half-hour series, a co-production between Netflix and Canal Plus, which has received a 12-episode order. Canal + will air the series in France, with Netflix distributing it in the rest of world.

On The Verge centers around four L.A. moms, one of them played by Delpy, facing challenges with their marriages, careers, family, who are all fighting to be authentic to themselves, to take risks, and to leave whatever it is that is no longer working for them. These characters choose to make this point in their life an opportunity for reinvention, an opportunity to finally create a life of true meaning for themselves.

Delpy executive produces with Nick Hall (The Romanoffs, Looking). Filming is slated to begin in May in Los Angeles.

Delpy is perhaps best known for starring opposite Ethan Hawke in Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy. She co-wrote the three films with Linklater and Hawke, earning Oscar nominations for Before Midnight and Before Sunset. Delpy most recently directed the suspense drama My Zoe, which world-premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.

As an actress, Delpy’s biggest previous TV gig was a recurring role on NBC’s ER.