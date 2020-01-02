Click to Skip Ad
Julian Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock (10359209g) Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, in Des Moines, Iowa Election 2020 Julian Castro, Des Moines, USA - 10 Aug 2019 Charlie Neibergall/Shutterstock

The new year is starting with one less candidate in the Democratic field: Julian Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary, said that he was ending his presidential bid.

“It is with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro said in a message on social media, accompanied by a video featuring highlights of his bid.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together,” he added. “I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

Castro was the only Latino in the presidential race, and his bid lasted longer than another fellow Texan, Beto O’Rourke. But Castro struggled for attention in the crowded field of candidates, and failed to qualify for the last two Democratic debates.

Although Castro and O’Rourke were viewed as potential Senate candidates to challenge Republican John Cornyn this year, the filing deadline passed last month without either making a move to join that race.

His withdrawal also comes at the end of the most recent fundraising quarter. On Thursday, Bernie Sanders announced that his campaign had raised $34.5 million in the past three months, while Andrew Yang said that his campaign raised $16.5 million. On Wednesday, Pete Buttigieg announced that his campaign raised $24.7 million.

