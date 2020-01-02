Julian Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

The new year is starting with one less candidate in the Democratic field: Julian Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary, said that he was ending his presidential bid.
“It is with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro said in a message on social media, accompanied by a video featuring highlights of his bid.
“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together,” he added. “I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”
Castro was the only Latino in the presidential race, and his bid lasted longer than another fellow Texan, Beto O’Rourke. But Castro struggled for attention in the crowded field of candidates, and failed to qualify for the last two Democratic debates.
Although Castro and O’Rourke were viewed as potential Senate candidates to challenge Republican John Cornyn this year, the filing deadline passed last month without either making a move to join that race.
His withdrawal also comes at the end of the most recent fundraising quarter. On Thursday, Bernie Sanders announced that his campaign had raised $34.5 million in the past three months, while Andrew Yang said that his campaign raised $16.5 million. On Wednesday, Pete Buttigieg announced that his campaign raised $24.7 million.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.