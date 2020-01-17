Julia Louis-Dreyfus Inks Overall Deal With Apple

Coming off her seven-season run on HBO’s Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has signed a sweeping multi-year overall deal with Apple, her first-ever overall deal with a streaming service. Under the pact, Louis-Dreyfus will develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV+ as both an executive producer and star.

Louis-Dreyfus, who first made her mark on Saturday Night Live, has the rare distinction of having starred on three successful primetime comedy series, all of which have earned her an Emmy Award Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep.

She has won a total of 11 Emmy awards out of 24 nominations and nine SAG Awards, more than any other performer. Eight of her Emmy awards were for acting, tying Cloris Leachman for the most acting wins. She won her sixth consecutive lead actress in a comedy series Emmy in 2017 for Veep, setting the record for most wins by a performer in the same role, in the same series. She also has multiple Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice awards for her work as an actress and producer, and is a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Upcoming, Louis-Dreyfus will be seen starring alongside Will Ferrell in Downhill, Fox Searchlight’s remake of Ruben Ostlund’s acclaimed Swedish drama-comedy Force Majeure. Louis-Dreyfus also serves as a producer on the film, directed by Jim Rash and Nat Faxon.

“I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods.”

Louis-Dreyfus is repped by CAA.