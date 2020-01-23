Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose, Says Medical Examiner

The autopsy results on 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD , who died last month in a Chicago airport, showed he accidentally overdosed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said traces of Oxycodone and codeine were found in Juice WRLD’s system.

The rapper died after his group was subjected to a drug bust upon arriving at Midway Airport in Chicago. Some witnesses claimed he swallowed a stash of Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them from authorities, apparently suffering a fatal seizure from that effort.

The rapper’s private jet also contained 70 pounds of marijuana which was seized from luggage. No one has been charged with possession of that.