Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose, Says Medical Examiner

***FILE PHOTO*** Rapper Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21 After Seizure Attack At Airport. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Juice Wrld performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX
AP
The autopsy results on 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD, who died last month in a Chicago airport, showed he accidentally overdosed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said traces of Oxycodone and codeine were found in Juice WRLD’s system.

The rapper died after his group was subjected to a drug bust upon arriving at Midway Airport in Chicago. Some witnesses claimed he swallowed a stash of Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them from authorities, apparently suffering a fatal seizure from that effort.

The rapper’s private jet also contained 70 pounds of marijuana which was seized from luggage. No one has been charged with possession of that.

 

