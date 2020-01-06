Judge Judy Appears On ‘The View’ To Endorse Michael Bloomberg

Judy Sheindlin, also known as Judge Judy, endorsed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid on Monday in a campaign spot and in an appearance on ABC’s The View.

“To define Mike Bloomberg as just another rich guy is one of the greatest injustices of this political campaign that we are in, because Mike Bloomberg is the only one of the candidates who has experience governing and managing, and is successful,” Sheindlin said on The View. responding to a question about Bloomberg’s vast wealth.

Judge Judy has been the top rated daytime syndicated show for years, so her endorsement packs more of a punch than many other celebrities.

But the dynamics of the Democratic primary are far different this cycle than in 2008, when another popular daytime performer, Oprah Winfrey, endorsed Barack Obama’s campaign for president. Bloomberg is in a much crowded field of candidates and is in a race where rivals like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are blistering in their criticism of billionaires and their influence on the political process.

Sheindlin wrote last fall that her support for Bloomberg is the first time that she had publicly declared for a presidential candidate.

“I realize I am taking a personal and a career risk in making such a statement,” she wrote in an op ed for USA Today. “I have carefully stayed away from politics for 50 years, except to vote. But times have changed in our country, and I believe the moment has come for me to step out from behind the curtain. I want to speak honestly and from the heart — regardless of the consequences.”

She later followed up her praise of Bloomberg in a November appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.

At the time, Bloomberg had yet to launch his campaign. Although he was late to enter the race, Bloomberg already has spent reportedly spent more than $100 million on campaign ads.

In the ad, Sheindlin says that Bloomberg’s “steady leadership will unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times.” The campaign said that the spot, “Judge Him,” will run on digital and broadcast channels in 26 states.