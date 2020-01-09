Judd Apatow Returns To Host 72nd DGA Awards

Judd Apatow will host the 72nd annual DGA Awards – his first time since 2018 – and Don Mischer will return as Awards Chair for the third consecutive year, DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced today.

The event is set for Jan. 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

“I am so excited to host again as part of my campaign for the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Apatow in a statement.

Don Mischer DGA

Said Schlamme, “As a top filmmaker, comic and massive industry force, Judd has such a special and unique perspective on where we are as an industry, and as a culture. He was just as brilliant as he was hysterical as host of our Awards two years ago – and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

Mischer said, “A great host for the DGA Awards needs to make the evening fun, give the audience a different perspective on the challenges of being a director and keep the show moving along in an entertaining way. Simply put, Judd is the perfect host for our event.”

About Mischer, Schlamme said, the DGA is “equally fortunate to welcome back as Awards Chair our secret weapon, Don Mischer – the undisputed master in live events, awards and specials.”