Joyce Sevilla Dies: Nightlife And Entertainment Publicist For Major Brands Was 47

Publicist Joyce Sevilla was found dead at her home in West Hollywood on Wednesday, according to the West Hollywood division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department.

Sgt. Jennifer Roth said deputies responded to a welfare check shortly before 9 PM at Sevilla’s apartment on Harper Avenue, where they found Sevilla’s body. There was no indication of foul play, Roth said, and said the matter has been turned over to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Sevilla had a long history in entertainment, working for Jive Records on such talent as the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears, then seguing to the nightlife and entertianment firm Entertainment Fusion Group. She spent ten years at the firm working on major brands as head of US publicity.

Her most recent venture included heading up her own entertainment marketing and publicity firm, Sevilla Strategic Communications.

Sevilla graduated from Villanova University in Philadelphia. Information on survivors or memorial plans was not immediately available.