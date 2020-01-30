‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Star Joshua Bassett Inks With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky on the Disney+ original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has signed with UTA. The series, one of the streamer’s initial originals when it launched in November and based on Disney’s High School Musical franchise, was already renewed for a second season before its launch.

Bassett, an actor, singer and musician, recently co-wrote the original song “Just For a Moment” for the series.

Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle, the series introduces a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, with its initial 10 episodes counting down from auditions to opening night of their school’s first production of High School Musical: The Musical. In between are budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries that only high school theater can provide.

Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders also star.

The Oceanside, CA-born Bassett began his career in local theater before scoring TV roles. His credits included Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and he guest spots on series like ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Bravo’s Dirty John, Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers and Fox’s Lethal Weapon, among others.

He continues to be repped by the Osbrink Agency, Artistic Endeavors, Viewpoint and Jackoway Tyerman.