Josh Kovolenko Upped To Head Of Marketing For Discovery, Animal Planet & Science Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Channel has promoted company veteran Josh Kovolenko to SVP Marketing for Discovery, Animal Planet and Science Channel.

In his new role, Kovolenko — who had been SVP Marketing Strategy and Operations since 2017 — will oversee all marketing efforts adding to his responsibility the creative development and execution for marketing and branded entertainment integrations across the three networks.

He will continue to be based in Los Angeles, reporting to Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual.

“Josh is an incredible leader who knows all three networks inside and out,” Daniels said. “I’m thrilled to have him take on an even bigger role and see his creative vision expand.”

Kovolenko joined Discovery in March 2008 as a member of the global events and brand activation team producing many of the network’s most high-profile events including the annual upfront presentation, MIPCOM and MIPTV. The following year he joined Discovery’s internal creative agency, where he continued to produce the upfronts and supported the network’s marketing campaigns. In 2011, Kovolenko joined Discovery’s marketing team.

Since being upped to his SVP role in 2017, he has overseen the marketing strategy and partnership group as well as the marketing production and operations team, working on such franchises as Shark Week, Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, Naked and Afraid and Alaskan Bush People.

Prior to joining Discovery, Kovolenko worked for AOL for nearly five years managing brand sponsorships and events including Super Bowl. He also was involved in major product launches including AOL in India and the Live8 concerts in 2015.