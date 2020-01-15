The Starz John Wick TV series The Continental is still on track to premiere sometime following the fourth movie, which is dated for May 21, 2021.

“I had a meeting on a season pitch for this yesterday. We like the group of writers, and we’re trying to get it in the right place so it doesn’t interfere with the motion picture. It will air sometime after the fourth movie,” said Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch today at TCA.

Back at summer’s TCA, Hirsch revealed that the series would explore the origin story of the hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins in the movies.

The series was picked up by the Lionsgate-backed broadcaster in January 2018, and comes from Lionsgate TV. It’s being written by Chris Collins who serves as showrunner. Other members of the team behind the film franchise that executive produce include Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, John Wick franchise screenwriter Derek Kolstad, along with Collins and David Leitch. Stahelski will direct the premiere episode.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was a big cornerstone to Lionsgate’s 2019 domestic box office success earning north of $171M and $326.7M WW.