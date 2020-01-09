FX boss John Landgraf has called the launch of its branded digital hub on Hulu a “transformative” opportunity for the network and a chance to take more “quality programming swings”.

Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, revealed details plans for FX on Hulu for the first time at the Winter TCA Press Tour.

He revealed that FX on Hulu will launch in two phases. The hub will launch on March 2 with the first episodes of Martin Freeman-fronted comedy Breeders launching on March 3, followed by the first two episodes of Dave, from Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, on March 5, alongside the first two episodes of Alex Garland’s limited series Devs.

Devs is one of a number of original series that will premiere on FX on Hulu first with ERA-based Cate Blanchett-led miniseries Mrs. America and Jeff Bridges-starring The Old Man also premiering online. Mrs. America, the nine-episode limited series starring Cate Blanchett, will kick off the hub’s second phase, premiering its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 15.

“This is a great opportunity for FX shows to reach many viewers who are not subscribers to the multi-channel ecosystem,” he said.

Landgraf added that it will open more doors for its original titles. “Previous to Disney, FX has always had to compete in the ad supported environment with a limited ability to offer our legacy series or even to stream all episodes of current shows. Now, at last FX will have original programming ad-free and expanding FX programming for our linear channels with additional programming that we make for FX on Hulu,” he said.

He added that combining FX’s originals with Hulu’s originals will make the streaming brand stronger. “I’m truly excited about the opportunity and I believe FX can become even stronger and one of the most vital and relevant television brands at Disney,” he said. “Without launching FX on Hulu… we wouldn’t be able to grow our brand and take enough quality swings to remain relevant to consumers in the streaming era.”

The company introduced FX on Hulu in a spot during the Golden Globes live broadcast on NBC last week. FX unveiled a trailer toward the end of the awards shindig highlighting the shows that will begin streaming on Hulu, under the FX on Hulu banner.

As part of the new streaming deal, Hulu will now be the exclusive streaming home for more than 40 past and current FX series, and new episodes of most FX shows will be available to stream on Hulu immediately after they air. Nearly all of FX’s library and programming will show up on the Disney-controlled streamer, which is intended as the landing zone for more adult fare – as opposed to the family-focused, Disney+. New episodes of FX shows like American Horror Story will also pop up on Hulu right after they air on the cabler.