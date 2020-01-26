Joe Biden’s Campaign To Run Obama ‘Who He Is’ Spot In Iowa Markets During Grammys

Joe Biden’s 60-second “Who He Is” spot, featuring President Barack Obama’s speech about the former vice president at a 2017 Medal of Freedom ceremony, will run during Sunday’s Grammy telecast in Iowa’s four major media markets.

Biden’s campaign also will run a 15-second version of the spot that also features the Medal of Freedom speech, according to the campaign.

With a little over a week until the Iowa caucuses, the spot will run in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities and Sioux City markets.

Biden’s campaign is the latest to capitalize on what will be peak viewership events over the next few weeks. The campaigns of Mike Bloomberg and President Donald Trump have each purchased sixty seconds of time during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 for spots. They each reportedly paid upwards of $10 million for the ads to run nationally.

Obama has not endorsed a candidate in the presidential race. But the ad, which was unveiled last week, takes portions of a speech that Obama gave in January, 2017, when he awarded Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “Folks don’t just feel like they know Joe the politician, they feel like they know Joe the person,” Obama says in the ad. “Joe sticks up for the little guy.”