Joanna Lumley Joins Cast Of ITV Black Comedy ‘Finding Alice’ From ‘Happy Valley’s Red Production Company

Joanna Lumley, the star of Absolutely Fabulous and Paddington 2, is among a number of British actors to join the cast of ITV’s black comedy Finding Alice.

Made by Happy Valley producer Red Production Company, the six-part season was co-created by Line Of Duty star Keeley Hawes, who has previously been announced in the lead role.

Lumley will play the mother of Hawes’ character Alice, whose husband suddenly dies after falling down the stairs of their dream new home. Alice’s father will be played by Nigel Havers (Benidorm, Coronation Street).

Other cast include Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack), Kenneth Cranham (Hatton Garden), Isabella Pappas (Paranoid) and Sharon Rooney (The Capture).

Hawes created Finding Alice with Roger Goldby and Simon Nye, who have written the show. Red founder Nicola Shindler is the executive producer alongside Hawes, Goldby and Nye. Goldby is directing the first three episodes, while Juliet May also directs. Margot Gavan Duffy is the producer.

Finding Alice is distributed by Red’s parent company Studiocanal.