Jim Lehrer Dies: Broadcast Journalism Giant Who Anchored PBS Newscasts For Decades Was 85

Jim Lehrer, a giant in broadcast journalism who co-created PBS’ The MacNeil/Lehrer Report and co-anchored it for decades, died today. He was 85. PBS confirmed the news but gave no cause of death.

Lehrer teamed with Robert MacNeil in the mid-1970s on The MacNeil/Lehrer Report, a nightly PBS newscast in which the two men anchored from different cities — Lehrer in Arlington, VA, and MacNeil in New York. The nightly show underwent some title changes until MacNeil retired in 1995. Lehrer would continue on the program until 2011, when it was known by its current name, PBS NewsHour.

Anchor Brian Williams announced Lehrer’s death to MSNBC viewers just as Rep. Adam Schiff was taking the podium at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “A terrific guy with such a quirky intellect and such a love of our trade.”

