Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Peaky Blinders’ Caryn Mandabach On Growing The Brand, Remaining Independent & Striving To Retain Rights In An Increasingly Corporate Landscape

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sundance Hot List: Fest Short On Must-Have Titles, Long On Timely Subject Matter

Read the full story

Jim Lehrer Dies: Broadcast Journalism Giant Who Anchored PBS Newscasts For Decades Was 85

Michael Dibari/AP/Shutterstock

Jim Lehrer, a giant in broadcast journalism who co-created PBS’ The MacNeil/Lehrer Report and co-anchored it for decades, died today. He was 85. PBS confirmed the news but gave no cause of death.

Lehrer teamed with Robert MacNeil in the mid-1970s on The MacNeil/Lehrer Report, a nightly PBS newscast in which the two men anchored from different cities — Lehrer in Arlington, VA, and MacNeil in New York. The nightly show underwent some title changes until MacNeil retired in 1995. Lehrer would continue on the program until 2011, when it was known by its current name, PBS NewsHour.

Anchor Brian Williams announced Lehrer’s death to MSNBC viewers just as Rep. Adam Schiff was taking the podium at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “A terrific guy with such a quirky intellect and such a love of our trade.”

MORE TO COME…

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad