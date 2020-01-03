Jill Soloway “Inadvertently Omitted” From DGA Awards Ballot For ‘Transparent’ Finale, Re-Voting Offered To Members

Jill Soloway, a DGA Award winner for her work on Transparent, has had her chances of landing one final directors guild nomination for her Amazon comedy series hampered by an internal DGA error.

“We regret to inform you that the following entry was inadvertently omitted from the Comedy Series ballot: #165a. Transparent Musicale Finale, Jill Soloway,” the DGA wrote in an email to members this week, offering those who wish to recast their vote in this category to do so following a link.)

The email was sent on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, three days before the end of the four-week voting window (Dec. 6-Jan. 3). The deadline to vote for all DGA Award Television Category Nominations is tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 3, at 6 PST.

The Transparent Musicale Finale, which aired in September, was the standalone movie finale of the ground-breaking series created and executive produced by Soloway.

Her directing work on the show have earned Soloway two previous DGA Award nominations in 2015 and 2016, and a win in 2015, as well as two Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016.

Transparent, the first series to feature a transgender character in a leading role, won a comedy series Golden Globe Award in 2015. The show also broke ground in diversity by bringing in members of the LGBTQIA+ community for key roles on camera and behind the scenes.