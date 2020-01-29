Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple’s Iron Ocean Inks First-Look Deal With Paramount Television Studios

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple’s Iron Ocean Productions has signed a two-year first-look deal with Paramount Television Studios. The pact covers scripted television projects.

“Iron Ocean’s commitment to authenticity in their storytelling and ability to attract top-notch talent is something we’re very excited about, and with Jessica and Michelle’s incredible taste and track record as prolific producers, I’m excited to see what we can do together,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios,

Iron Ocean’s previous projects include The Sinner for USA, which garnered both Biel and Purple Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations as executive producers on the show, and Biel nominations for acting. The company most recently produced Limetown, starring Biel, for Facebook Watch, and also is behind drama Last Summer, which was recently picked up to series by Freeform.

“We’re thrilled to have Paramount Television Studios as our partner in storytelling. They have been enthusiastic about our projects and we cannot wait to roll up our sleeves and create quality content together,” said Biel.

“Paramount and Nicole Clemens share our common goal to create original content that examines the female experience and brings a strong female perspective to a broader audience. We’re very excited to get started and expand this partnership further,” added Purple.