Jerry Seinfeld’s First Comedy Book Since 1990s Set For October Release

Jerry Seinfeld’s first book of comedy in more than 25 years – a decade-by-decade, career-spanning collection of his favorite material – will be released Oct. 6, publisher Simon & Schuster announced today.

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit,” Seinfeld said in a statement, “whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old school accordion folders. So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.”

Jonathan Karp, President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster, said the book will allow readers “to see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years.” He said the publishing house expects the book “to be both a highlight of 2020 and a lasting work for anyone who appreciates the thrilling but unforgiving art of stand-up comedy writing.”

The book – the title was not disclosed – will be published in hardcover, ebook, and audio editions by Simon & Schuster in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and India.

Seinfeld’s last comedy book, Seinlanguage, was released in 1993 with Seinfeld‘s popularity surging. The book sold more than 2.5 million copies over multiple printings. In 2002 he wrote the children’s book Halloween.

Simon & Schuster acquired the new book’s World English language rights from Seinfeld’s representatives, CAA.