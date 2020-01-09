Jeremy Irons To Serve As Berlin Film Festival International Jury President

British actor and Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons is to serve as the president of the International Jury at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival this year.

The festival takes place between February 20 and March 1 in the German capital, with Irons and his jury judging the festival’s competition lineup and handing out Golden and Silver Bears. He replaces Juliette Binoche, who performed the same role last year.

Irons, who first attended Berlinale in 2011 with his film Margin Call, said: “It is with feelings of great pleasure and not inconsiderable honor that I take on the role of president of the International Jury for the Berlinale 2020, a festival that I have admired for so long and that I have always enjoyed attending.”

Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian added: “His talent and the choices he has taken both as an artist and as a citizen make me feel proud to welcome him as president of the Jury for the 70th edition of the Berlinale.”

Irons won an Oscar in 1991 for his lead role in Reversal of Fortune, while he took home a Golden Globe and Emmy for his work in HBO miniseries Elizabeth I. He can currently be seen as Ozymandias in HBO’s Watchmen.