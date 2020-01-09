‘Jeopardy!: GOAT’ Dominates Wednesday Ratings, Lifting ‘Modern Family’; ‘Criminal Minds’ Launches Final Run

America’s iconic trivia show Jeopardy! topped ratings in primetime for a second night in a row. The Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time special featuring all-star champs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter ticked down a tenth from Tuesday’s debut, but that didn’t stop it from dominating with a 2.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 14.82 million viewers.

Modern Family (1.5, 6.40M) benefited the Jeopardy! lead-in and returned from the holiday break with its best rating in 16 months and biggest viewership in more than two years. Also returning was Single Parents (0.9, 3.40M), which also saw its best numbers. Stumptown (0.5, 2.73M) returned steady.

NBC saw the return of the Chicago franchise, and there was a one-tenth slip in ratings across the board from the fall finales of Chicago Med (1.1, 7.41M), Chicago Fire (1.1 7.91M) and Chicago P.D. (1.0, 7.03M). The trio had high viewerships for the evening behind Jeopardy!

CBS welcomed back Undercover Boss (0.7, 4.23M) for Season 9 with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The network also aired the 15th and final-season premiere of Criminal Minds (0.7, 4.66M), with the two-hour opener down from its previous season finale.

Fox’s new dance dating reality series Flirty Dancing (0.3, 1.42M) was down from last week, while Almost Family (0.3, 1.42M) was steady.

The CW aired repeats.