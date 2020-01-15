‘Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time’ Crowns Champion

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Tuesday finale of Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time

ABC’s Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time tournament came to an end Tuesday, with Ken Jennings winning the title.

During a Final Jeopardy! category titled Shakespeare’s Tragedies at the end of Match 4, Jennings was the only contestant to answer correctly: “Who is Iago?” Despite not waging any money, Jennings was crowned the champion. (you can watch the video below).

Hosted by Alex Trebek, the television event brought together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show’s history: James Holzhauer, Jennings and Brad Rutter to compete in a series of matches and with a grand prize of $1 million dollars and the title of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” The two runners up each received $250,000.

The multi-consecutive night event on ABC premiered Jan. 7 and has been a ratings dynamo for ABC. In light of its success, the network is mulling a followup with Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter.