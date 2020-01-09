‘Jeopardy!’ Second Night Sees Another Battle Of Intellectual Titans – Second Night Winner Declared

SPOILERS WITHIN: The Jeopardy! Greatest of All-Time competition has proved to be a ratings boost for its affiliated stations, and the first night’s nail-biting finish will likely only stoke more interest.

The second night of the competition saw Ken Jennings (the first night winner), James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter again face each other in a race to claim the GOAT title. The first one to three points gets the bragging rights for the show, hosted by Alex Trebek.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ BELOW THIS LINE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW THE RESULTS FOR WEDNESDAY:

The good news for fans of the long-running game show is that there won’t be a sweep by any one of the three contestants, as James Holzhauer roared back into the competition by winning $82,414.

That handilty beat first night winner Ken Jennings ($57,400) and Brad Rutter ($14,400), who, so far, has not been able to match the first two night winners in intellectual firepower.

Jennings has won the most consecutive regular season games in Jeopardy! history with 72, while Rutter has won the most money in Jeopardy history with $4,688,436.

This special Jeopardy! edition has the three players battling in two half-hour competitions. The dollars earned in each one are added together. The contestant with the highest score at the end of the hour earns one point. The first to three points wins the tournament and its million-dollar cash prize. The others console themselves with a $250,000 fee.