‘Jeopardy!’ Second Most-Watched Non-Sports Telecast – Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Tops Premieres

Ratings success was touted this morning for a long-running game show and a brand new series from a veteran hit producer.

Jeopardy! is riding high on the momentum of its Greatest Of All Time tournament, bringing together three of its past champions in a battle of the best. So far, the show has proved a hit, with Night 1 of the tournament drawing 16.1 million viewers, per Nielsen, making it the No. 2 ranked non-sports telecast of this year, trailing only last week’s Golden Globes Awards.

The results, based on National Live + 3 Day Program Ratings, saw Night 1 score a 2.7/13 among adults 18-49 after three days of playback. It was easily the No. 1 program of Tuesday. Excluding only Game 6 of Fox’s 2019 World Series, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time stood as the most-watched Tuesday telecast of the season, drawing a larger audience than every telecast of CBS’s NCIS and NBC’s This Is Us.

Jeopardy! Night 1 GOAT also was ranked as the #4 entertainment special this season among adults 18-49, with ABC claiming 4 of the season’s Top 5: Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020: Pt 2 (3.3/17) – #2, The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: The Little Mermaid Live! (3.2/15) – #3, JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time: Night 1 (2.7/13) – #4 and The CMA Awards (2.2/11) – #5.

At CBS, also according to Nielsen Live +3 Day ratings released early this morning, the new CBS series FBI: Most Wanted from producer Dick Wolf is the 2019-2020 television season’s most-watched new series premiere, with a three-day audience of 9.67 million viewers, an increase of +2.48 million viewers over its same day number.

The 10:00 pm drama opened on Tuesday, January 7 with a Live +Same Day audience of 7.19 million viewers. With three-day viewing FBI: Most Wanted has already surpassed the previous most-watched Live +Seven Day new series premiere, Stumptown. .