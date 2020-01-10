Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Renewed For Season 2 By USA Network

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Justin Chambers Leaving ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' After 15 Years

Read the full story

‘Jeopardy!’ And Jeffrey Epstein Special Give ABC Thursday Ratings Win

Jeopardy! GOAT
Eric McCandless/ABC

ABC’s double shot of its primetime Jeopardy!: Greatest of All Time and a two-hour ABC News special Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein helped the network dominate Thursday’s broadcast ratings.

Night 3 of Jeopardy!‘s GOAT tournament took the top spot overall with a 2.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 15.38 million viewers, down a tenth from Wednesday’s show but an audience best to date. The tourney resumes Tuesday night.

That led into Truth and Lies (1.1, 6.24M), which included interviews with several alleged Epstein victims. It was the second highest-rated show of the night.

Young Sheldon (1.0, 7.49M) paced CBS’ comedy lineup that all returned from their winter hiatus. It was steady with its last original and was the night’s second most-watched show now freed from Fox’s run of Thursday Night Football.

Also returning was NBC’s comedy lineup ,including the first in the final four-episode run of The Good Place (0.6, 2.20M).

Fox countered with the second weeks of originals for Last Man Standing (0.8, 4.39M) and Deputy (0.7, 3.97M), with the latter new series off just a tenth from last week’s series debut. Last Man Standing dipped two tenths.

The CW aired repeats.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad