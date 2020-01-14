‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Explain What Happened With Bethlehem-Palestine Flap

The producers of Jeopardy! said today that a “human error” in post-production was responsible for a contestant’s answer being ruled incorrect in Friday’s episode.

Read their statement below, followed by a video of the question and answer that they say should have aired instead.

The show created an uproar on social media after a $200 “answer” in “Where’s That Church?” category that read, “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.” Contestant Katie Needle buzzed in first and replied, “What is Palestine?” Host Alex Trebek said that was incorrect. Another contestant then rang in and answered “What is Israel?,” and that was affirmed.

The Church of the Nativity, a World Heritage Site, is located in Bethlehem in the Israeli-controlled West Bank. Many countries including the U.S. and most of the European Union do not recognize Palestine as a state.

Here is the producers’ statement, which was posted in the show’s official website:

In the process of taping this clue, “BUILT IN THE 300s A.D., THE CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY” we became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic. In accordance with our rules and in the interest of fairness, we voided the clue and threw it out. We restored Katie’s and Jack’s scores to what they were prior to the clue. The outcome of the game was not affected. We then continued the game with this replacement clue.

Unfortunately, through human error in post-production, the uncorrected version of the game was broadcast. We regret the error and we will make every effort to ensure this never happens again.

The decision caused quite a stir on social media, with some calling for an apology and others defending the show.

Here is what should have replaced the “Church of the Nativity” question and answer, according to the Jeopardy! producers:

