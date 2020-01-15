‘Jeopardy!’ Gets Its GOAT To Top Tuesday Ratings; ‘This Is Us’ Returns Steady

What turned out to be the finale of ABC’s Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time again dominated primetime, with Tuesday’s episode scoring a leading 1.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13.51 million viewers. It was the midseason return of This Is Us (1.4, 6.64M), however, that gave NBC the overall victory in the demo, while CBS’ crime dramas won in total viewers.

Jeopardy!’s fourth night of the special tournament featuring Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter was down three tenths from its previous episode January 9 but hit a viewership high as a winner was crowned (we won’t spoil it, but read here if you want to know what happened.) The multi-night event that premiered January 7 and has been a ratings dynamo for ABC, with the network already mulling a follow-up.

This Is Us, returning from its buzzy Thanksgiving-themed fall finale that grew two tenths in the demo, gave those gains back last night but kept pace with its season averages; it was by far Tuesday’s top-rated scripted program. NBC started the night with Ellen’s Game of Games (1.0, 4.23M), steady with last week’s return, and wrapped with New Amsterdam (0.8, 4.97M) which returned from its fall finale even in the demo.

The CW went back-to-back to wrap up its DC series crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, first with Arrow (0.5, 1.39M) and then DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.5, 1.36M). Both were off a tenth from the previous installment December 10.

CBS’ viewer-leading dramas were paced by NCIS (1.0, 10.0M), even with last week’s midseason return, FBI (0.8, 8.58M), off a tenth, and newbie FBI: Most Wanted (0.8, 6.49M). The latter was steady in the demo with its premiere the previous week, which became the 2019-2020 season’s most-watched new series bow with a three-day audience of 9.67 million viewers.

ABC’s night also saw its comedies Mixed-ish (0.7, 3.66M) and Black-ish (0.5, 2.43M) and Emergence (0.3, 2.13M) drop off from their Jeopardy!-fueled gains a week ago. Fox’s The Resident (0.7, 3.92M) was flat in the demo but ticked up in viewers, while the second week of Season 3 of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.6, 2.12) dipped a tenth.

