‘Jeopardy’ Night Three Of Its GOAT Tournament – The Results Are In

SPOILERS WITHIN: The battle of Jeopardy’s greatest minds in the long-running game show’s history continued tonight, as Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter faced each other for the third time.
Jennings and Holzhauer have each won a night in the GOAT tournament, leaving them two victories from claiming the “Greatest of All-Time” title and its million-dollar prize. The players compete in two half-hour segments, with the total points earned from both segments combined to determine who will top the night. The first one to three points wins, meaning tonight was a crucial chance to seize control of the tournament for either Jennings or Holzhauer, with Rutter still hoping to make it interesting.
SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE SHOW:
Ken Jennings, who had earlier confessed that he was worried that his synapses wouldn’t fire as fast since his string of victories 15 years ago, proved once again tonight that age is just a number.
Jennings was victorious on the first half-hour heat with 51,200 points, with Holzhauer scoring 27,200 and Rutter trailing with 17,600.
