‘Jeopardy’ Night Three Of Its GOAT Tournament – The Results Are In

SPOILERS WITHIN: The battle of Jeopardy’s greatest minds in the long-running game show’s history continued tonight, as Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter faced each other for the third time.

Jennings and Holzhauer have each won a night in the GOAT tournament, leaving them two victories from claiming the “Greatest of All-Time” title and its million-dollar prize. The players compete in two half-hour segments, with the total points earned from both segments combined to determine who will top the night. The first one to three points wins, meaning tonight was a crucial chance to seize control of the tournament for either Jennings or Holzhauer, with Rutter still hoping to make it interesting.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE SHOW:

Ken Jennings, who had earlier confessed that he was worried that his synapses wouldn’t fire as fast since his string of victories 15 years ago, proved once again tonight that age is just a number.

Jennings was victorious on the first half-hour heat with 51,200 points, with Holzhauer scoring 27,200 and Rutter trailing with 17,600.

Holzhauer was clearly going for it in the second game, although his daredevil approach didn’t work on one Daily Double, costing him 5,000 points. The final tally saw Jennings triumph with 67,600 points, with Holzhauer in second at 33,692 and Rutter in the show position at 23,467.

Jennings is now in position to wrap up the tournament if he wins again when the show next airs on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 PM ET/PT. Like in the World Series, the tournament will have additional matches only if necessary.