Jennifer Aniston Surprises A Few ‘Friends’ On The Set Of Her Old Show

Jennifer Aniston guest hosted The Ellen Show today while the regular star was out renewing her driver’s license. So, naturally, it was time to renew some old ties for comic effect.

Aniston, as most people in civilization know, spent 10 years working on the Warner Brothers lot for Friends, where The Ellen Show is now staged. Since part of the Friends set is still there, serving as a tour feature, Aniston decided to pay a surprise visit.

The “gotcha” moments were set up when fans were having their picture taken on the famed orange couch of Central Perk, the coffee shop where the Friends gang wiled away many hours.

Aniston hid behind the couch and popped up on various cues. Watch the video for the hilarious results.