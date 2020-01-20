SAG Winner Jennifer Aniston Wants To Do More Comedy, Tells Snubbed Adam Sandler “Your Magic Is Real”

Jennifer Aniston put Apple TV+ on the awards map by picking up the SAG trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for the streamer’s debut drama The Morning Show. This marks the second major Hollywood award for Apple TV+ following a Critics Choice Award win for The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup.

Backstage, a visibly moved Aniston spoke to the press about the show’s relevance during the #MeToo era.

“I feel like I’m so honored to be a part of show that is beginning the conversation and dialogue of an issue that affects each and every one of us all across the world. That has really been an extraordinary experience to explore and also a very delicate task to take on.”

When asked what she still aspired to do in her career, she said, “I really honestly feel like I’m just kicking into a creative stride. I just discovered a love of this in a new way that I didn’t know that I had before. So I have almost new eyes that I’m seeing what it is that I do as an actor.”

But she did admit to wanting to do more comedies. “I’m ready for some laughter,” she said.

Speaking of comedies, Aniston made sure to give a shout out to her Just Go With It and Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler, who missed out a nom for Uncut Gems.

“Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real, buddy. I love you.”