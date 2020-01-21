Jennifer Aniston Tells Reporters At SAG Awards She Joined Instagram Because Of ‘Peer Pressure’

Jennifer Aniston stunned devoted fans in October when she joined Instagram.

The actress had been a rare Hollywood holdout when she finally signed up for the social media platform, and set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers (5 hours and 16 minutes).

While the Friends alum’s official Instagram debut appeared to be timed to coincide with the November 1 launch of The Morning Show, Aniston admitted in the press room at Sunday’s SAG Awards that her new Apple TV+ series wasn’t the only reason she opened an IG account.

“I’m not gonna say it was peer pressure, but it was peer pressure,” she told reporters after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show.

In the series, Aniston plays a national morning news anchor trying to keep her career alive after her co-host, played by Steve Carell, is fired for sexual harassment. She’s subsequently paired with a brassy Southern anchor played by Reese Witherspoon. Both Witherspoon and Aniston are producers on the show.

Just before the SAG Awards, the two joined co-star Billy Crudup, director and executive producer Mimi Leder and executive producer Michael Ellenberg on a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The big topic of discussion — what will happen on season 2 of the series.

“We’re just beginning,” said Witherspoon. “I feel like at the end of this ten episodes, there’s a whole new world order. It’s chaos. No one knows who is in charge and what leadership means at this point. I think that’s what we’re exploring in the culture right now as it goes topsy turvy, what is the new normal? I’m excited that we’ve got a lot more to explore.”