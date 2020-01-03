Producer Jenji Kohan Says Late Son Charlie Was Her Best Work: “I Don’t Understand What Life Is Now”

Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan posted a raw, heartbreaking tribute to her late son Charlie Noxon today, calling the 20-year-old, who died in a New Year’s Eve skiing accident, her “golden child” and her “best work.”

Read the entire Instagram post below.

Kohan, who also created Weeds, and ex-husband Christopher Noxon yesterday confirmed the death of their son in a statement released by Utah’s Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlie Noxon Instagram

Charlie, a Los Angeles resident attending New York City’s Columbia University, was killed when he struck a sign on a ski trail at the Park City Mountain Resort near the location of the Sundance Film Festival.

“He was my best work,” Kohan wrote on Instagram. “A list of adjectives don’t do him justice. There is no justice.”

Jenji Kohan, July 2019 Shutterstock

Later in the post, the Emmy-winning producer wrote, “I don’t understand what life is now without him in the world. I don’t understand where he’s gone. And I’m broken. How is this real?”

In the statement released yesterday, Charlie’s parents described him as “questioning, irreverent, curious and kind.”

Here is Kohan’s tribute posted today. The first photo in the post’s gallery shows the young man posing with Park City’s “Franz the Bear” statue on Main Street, a familiar sight to Sundance fest regulars: