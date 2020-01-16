Jeffrey Dean Morgan Thriller ‘The Postcard Killings’ To Hit Theaters In March Via RLJE Films

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired rights to The Postcard Killings, the thriller based on James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s 2010 bestseller The Postcard Killers. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen star in the pic, which is getting theatrical release sometime in March.

Danis Tanovic (No Man’s Land) directed a script from Andrew Stern, Ellen Furman, Marklund and Tove Alsterdal.

Morgan stars as NYPD Detective Jacob Kanon, whose world is thrown into turmoil when he learns his daughter and son-in-law have been brutally murdered in London. When he goes there find out who is responsible he learns similar crimes are being reported across Europe, with each killing accompanied by a postcard sent to a local journalist. Fighting against time, bureaucracy and his own grief, Jacob will do whatever it takes to stop the killings and find justice for his little girl.

Cush Jumbo, Joachim Król, Steven Mackintosh and Denis O’Hare co-star. Good Films Collective and James Patterson Entertainment are the producers.

“We’re excited to help bring this high intensity thriller from the page to the big screen,” said Mark Ward, RLJE Films’ chief acquisitions officer. “We know James Patterson’s fans are going to love this cinematic re-telling starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a truly standout performance.”

Ward and Jess DeLeo negotiated the deal with Tracey Edmonds.