In a synergistic move, Beat Shazam host and executive producer Jamie Foxx will join the Season 3 post-Super Bowl premiere of The Masked Singer on Sunday, February 2 on Fox. Foxx will join host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the special post-Super Bowl slot, the network revealed today during its presentation at TCA. The Masked Singer will then make its time period premiere on Wednesday, February 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).



The Masked Singer has been a ratings juggernaut for Fox. Its second season averaged a 3.0 L7 rating, ranking as this season’s #1 entertainment program (tied with This Is Us) and marking the first reality series ever to claim this rank, according to Fox and Nielsen. The singing competition averages 13.6 million viewers across all platforms and ranks as TV’s #1 unscripted series among Adults 18-34 and in key male/female demos.

Season 3 will introduce new custom-made costumes for the disguised celebrity singers to wear, including The Robot, The Frog, The Banana, The Mouse, Miss Monster and The Llama, among others. This season the 18 celebrity singers will split into three groups, until they are whittled town to the final nine who will battle for the Golden Mask trophy.

Additionally, it was announced that Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and The LEGO Movie writers and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will join Will Arnett as guest stars during the first season of his new unscripted competition series Lego Masters. It premieres Wednesday, February 5 at 9 PM following The Masked Singer’s time period debut.

Bialik will help contestants pair LEGO-building expertise with their knowledge of the universe in a space-themed episode. Crews will appear in a “Good vs. Evil” challenge and Byer will help LEGO storytelling in a “Story Book”-themed episode. Additionally, BB-8, C-3PO and R2-D2 also will make a special appearance during a Star Wars-themed episode.

Anthony Dominici will executive-produce the Fox series, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer. Lego Masters will be produced by Endemol Shine North America, Plan B and Tuesday’s Child, under license from The LEGO Group, for The LEGO Group.