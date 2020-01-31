James Corden Addresses The ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Scandal That’s Rocking The Internet

Scandal and shame were front and center on The Late Late Show with James Corden, as the host has been forced to confront a painful truth about one of his show’s most popular features.

A video clip has emerged showing Corden’s car being towed while he entertained Justin Bieber in a recent Carpool Karaoke segment. That raised the question of whether the host ever takes command of the vehicle during the segments, which feature him entertaining popular music acts as they presumably drive merrily along.

Corden took a deep breath before revealing that yes, they were towed on that day, mainly for safety issues, as he was afraid he was getting “lost in the eyes” of Bieber. But he insisted that the towing only takes place when he is changing clothes or doing a dance routine, and he does, in fact, drive on occasion.

Most media isn’t buying it. In fact, one outlet called the subterfuge “The Biggest Lie Since Santa.”

Judge for yourself in the video.