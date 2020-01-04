Jameela Jamil Cancels Conservative Candace Owens From Podcast For Making Transgender Employees “Unsafe”

The Good Place actress and Misery Index host Jameela Jamil has cancelled the appearance of conservative pundit Candace Owens from her podcast, accusing her of making Jamil’s employees feel “unsafe” after her comments on transgender people.

Owens tweeted out her disappointment to her 1.9 million Twitter followers.

“Sad to announce that Jameela Jamil has revoked my invitation on her podcast because I tweeted ”only women can given birth. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel ”unsafe.” My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. Sad.”

The disinvitation stemmed from an Owens retweet of an article with the headline, “Transgender man gives birth to non-binary partner’s baby with female sperm donor.”

Owens commented: “Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor. There. I fixed it for you.”

Jamil sent a note to Owens’s representative to rescind her invitation. “Sorry. We have trans people working with us. I can’t have Candace on the podcast anymore. You are both free to say whatever you like about this publicly. I’m sure you will have an entertaining spin. But nothing is worth my friends and coworkers feeling unsafe. J.’